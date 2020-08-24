Watch Stuart Leithes' video report

In Emma Louise Webb's latest role, as well as acting, she had to do the lighting, set design, and a few special effects. She recently co-starred in a new horror film shot during lockdown, with the cast filming themselves at home on laptops.

Emma filmed her parts at her parents' house in Peterborough. The trailer for the movie, called Host, has already been viewed more than one and a half million times online.

Obviously we didn't have a crew available and we couldn't be in the same room...everything had to be very adaptable. It was very like DIY kind of film-making.

The new horror film is about a seance held via video call and is now available on the streaming service Shudder

Emma Louise shot her sequences with a bit of help from her mum Dee.

It was great fun, flicking the lights on and off and helping to blackout bits and pieces, it was great fun.

For Emma, it was a chance to appear in a film at a time when Covid-19 had shut down cinemas and movie studios.