Police in Essex have seized nearly 300kg of illegally harvested shellfish following a four day operation in Southend.

More than forty pickers were found working in the area with officers also confiscating more than seventy items of equipment including hammers, screwdrivers and rakes.

It's the second time in a matter of weeks that police have cracked down on the illegal activities.

Last month shellfish worth more than eleven thousand pounds was recovered.

Chief Inspector Ian Hughes, District Commander for Southend, said:

We hope this continues to send a message to pickers – many who may be victims of modern day slavery – and organised crime groups that if they come to Southend, they’re simply wasting their time.

As well as the police, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority and Southend-on-Sea Borough Council’s environmental health team took part in the operation.