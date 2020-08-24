A prisoner from Luton has had his jail sentence extended after he was found with drugs in Peterborough jail.

20-year-old Bilal Tariq was already serving 26 months for dealing drugs in Bedfordshire.

Now, he'll serve another eight months after prison officers found £5200 worth of cannabis and a mobile phone hidden in his boxer shorts during a routine search.

On Wednesday, 19th August, Tariq pleaded guilty to the offences at Peterborough Crown Court.

Police said he'd failed to learn his lesson.