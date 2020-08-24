A prisoner from Luton has had his jail sentence extended after he was found with drugs in Peterborough jail.
20-year-old Bilal Tariq was already serving 26 months for dealing drugs in Bedfordshire.
Now, he'll serve another eight months after prison officers found £5200 worth of cannabis and a mobile phone hidden in his boxer shorts during a routine search.
On Wednesday, 19th August, Tariq pleaded guilty to the offences at Peterborough Crown Court.
Police said he'd failed to learn his lesson.
Despite being convicted of several drug offences elsewhere in the country, Tariq doesn’t appear to have learnt is lesson. “Hopefully with the next couple of years in prison he will have plenty of time to consider his life choices and change his ways.