A woman has been rescued after getting into trouble at Holkham Beach in north Norfolk.

Wells RNLI was paged by Humber Coastguard yesterday, 23rd August, after a 999 call reported that someone had been cut off by an unusually high tide on a dune.

With a crew of three, the inshore lifeboat launched outside the Boathouse at 9:51am and proceeded towards Holkham Beach via the main channel. They arrived on scene at 10:00am and located the person in difficulty.

The lifeboat crew made sure the woman was okay and then ferried her to safety on dry land at the beach at Holkham Gap. They then left the scene at 10:15am and were ready for service again at 11:00am.