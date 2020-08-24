Seven workers at a poultry factory in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough is working with public health officials to contain the outbreak.

The workers are all isolating for 14 days as well as another five who are waiting for test results.

Further testing of staff at the factory is being arranged as a precaution.

Blaine van Rensburg, Managing Director of Banham Poultry said: