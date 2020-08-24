Seven workers at a poultry factory in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus.
Banham Poultry in Attleborough is working with public health officials to contain the outbreak.
The workers are all isolating for 14 days as well as another five who are waiting for test results.
Further testing of staff at the factory is being arranged as a precaution.
Blaine van Rensburg, Managing Director of Banham Poultry said:
The safety of our staff, customers, and the wider public is really important to us and we are working with public health authorities to make sure we are doing absolutely everything we can and following all of the correct procedures. The business remains open and operating and we are doing everything we can to prevent the further spread of the virus.