A stretch of the A14 in Suffolk is likely to remain closed for "several hours" following a serious crash involving two lorries.

The collision happened just before 10am on Tuesday at Rougham near Bury Edmunds.

The eastbound carriageway is currently closed between junctions 43 and 45 and police said it is expected to stay shut for much of the day.

The westbound carriageway is also closed, but is expected to reopen shortly.

Meanwhile, Highways England have confirmed there are no plans to close the Orwell Bridge on Tuesday despite strong winds in the area as a result of Storm Francis.