The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has started a clinical trial of a new drug to help prevent and treat Covid-19.

The first volunteers have now been dosed in the study which will look at whether AZD7442, which is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, is safe.

Up to 48 healthy volunteers in the UK aged 18 to 55 will take part in the trial and scientists will be keeping a close eye on the body's reaction to the drug and how it processes it.

AstraZeneca said the trial could prove to be an exciting development, with experts hoping the drug will act as a preventative for people exposed to the virus, as well as a treatment for patients already infected with coronavirus.

A so-called monoclonal antibody combination works by mimicking the body's natural antibodies.

The treatment would work by injecting antibodies into people who don't have their own.

These antibodies would come from patients who have already had the virus.

This trial is an important milestone in the development of our monoclonal antibody combination to prevent or treat Covid-19.

"This combination of antibodies, coupled to our proprietary half-life extension technology, has the potential to improve both the effectiveness and durability of use, in addition to reducing the likelihood of viral resistance," Mene Pangalos from AstraZeneca said.

AstraZeneca confirmed that if the first trial is successful, it would look to move the treatment to late-stage phase 2 and phase 3 trials.

The pharmaceutical giant is also separately developing a Covid-19 vaccine together with scientists at Oxford University.