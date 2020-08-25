A dangerous driver who killed a cyclist as he crossed the road in Trumpington, near Cambridge, has been jailed for three years.

28-year-old Miles Polite was driving his yellow Ford Focus at about 10.20pm on 12th December 2017. As he drove along the A1309 High street, at the junction with Maris Lane, Polite struck cyclist Stewart Milne.

Police stopped at the scene and the emergency services were called. Whilst on the phone to a call handler Polite said "I hit the guy, he was going across the pedestrian crossing but it was a green light”.

44-year-old Mr Milne, who was a keen cyclist and father of three, was taken to hospital where he died two days later on the evening of 14 December.

The driver, Miles Polite, admitted he "might have been going a bit too fast." He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday, 24th August. He was also disqualified from driving for four and a half years.

This is an incredibly tragic case which sadly resulted in the death of a man who has left behind a loving partner and young family. At the time of the collision, it was dark and rainy and Polite was driving over the designated speed limit. This highlights just how vital it is for motorists drive to the conditions of the road in order to prevent awful instances like this from occurring.

Police inquiries revealed that at the time of the collision, Polite would have been driving at around 45mph in a 30mph zone.

Witnesses in the area also told police that in the moments leading up to the crash, Polite had overtaken another car at speed by entering a right hand turn only lane.