Video report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey

Dentists and patients have warned oral health in the East could plummet due to a huge backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many surgeries have now re-opened, but strict rules mean they can only see a few patients a day.

At the height of the pandemic, thousands of appointments were cancelled and there are now serious fears that it will take months to clear the ever-growing waiting list.

Dentists are extremely limited in the treatments they can currently offer because procedures atomise tiny droplets of saliva which may linger in the air.

That means that some surgeries, in particular those with no windows, are required to arrange regular deep-cleans - severely restricting how many patients they can get through the doors.

Routine check ups are no longer going to be happening because there isn't the capacity or facility to do that.

"We are concerned for patients that dental practices may be missing out on picking up on certain oral cancers, as well as general hygiene in children that could result in a lot of problems as people age," Alex Stewart, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said.

The British Dental Association says the crisis should pave the way for an urgent review of the financial help being given to dentists and how they are funded in the future.

For patients like Northampton church minister Liz Adams though, they need help now.

She broke two teeth during lockdown and says getting a dentist appointment has been almost impossible.

"I contacted 19 different dental practices, all of which are not taking on NHS patients," she said.

"I've had to learn to speak differently so I'm not spitting all the time. I've gone to all but four of the NHS dentists that are online. It's just been a backlog of no, no, no."