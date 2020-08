Colchester United have signed former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has agreed a two-year deal after impressing on trial with the U’s.

New Zealand international Smith was a free agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season.

The centre back made more than 200 appearances for Ipswich earlier in his career, and also spent time on loan at Colchester during the 2010-11 campaign.