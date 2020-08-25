Branches of the Co-operative Bank will be closing in Cambridge and Luton, along with 16 others across the country.

The bank has blamed the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and said more customers were choosing to bank online.

It'll mean around 350 jobs will be cut up and down the country.

Andrew Bester, the bank’s chief executive, said the firm will try to redeploy colleagues in other roles where possible.

He said: ”We are responding to the continuing shift of more and more customers choosing to bank online, with lower levels of transactions in branches, a trend which has been increasing for some time, across the banking sector and more broadly."

The bank becomes the latest firm to announce job losses following the impact of coronavirus on the economy.Rob MacGregor at Unite said that the union is "deeply disappointed" by the decision to cut staff and close branches.

Job losses are always unwelcome, however, given the repeated restructuring exercises that this workforce has been through over the past 10 years the news today will be particularly painful. During these extremely testing economic times, Unite wants all employers to work with the trade union to avoid job losses and protect the livelihoods of our members.

Unite says it will continue to press The Co-operative Bank to put strategies in place to secure as many jobs as possible and avoid compulsory redundancies.

The branches will be closed by December 1st this year.

Our people have shown great dedication and commitment to our customers over the past few months, so we are very sorry to announce this news today.

The bank says it will write to affected customers and lwt them know what alternatives are available.

See below for the full list of branch closures: