A man has been seriously injured after a car ploughed into a group of three men on bicycles during a mass brawl in Colchester.

Police were called to Ipswich Road just after 11.25pm on Monday night following reports of a fight.

A car then hit three of the men, who were all on bikes.

One of the men, a 29-year-old, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and his condition is described as serious.

The other two men fled before police arrived.

Officers are now trying to trace the other two cyclists in case they are also hurt, while the search is on for the car and the driver.

We are continuing to piece together information to establish the motive behind the incident but from our enquiries so far we believe this was a targeted incident.

"We are urgently trying to trace the other two men as they may have been injured and we want to make sure they are okay," Detective Inspector Guy Turnbull from Essex Police said.

"Detectives have been working throughout the night and we’d like to thank witnesses who have spoken to us so far."

Colchester district commander Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston added: “I fully understand this incident will cause concern for residents, and officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area today.

“I’d encourage residents to please speak to them with any concerns they have, or if they have any information about what happened yesterday that could help with the ongoing investigation.”