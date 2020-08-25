The NHS test and trace system is under fire for directing people to test centres miles away from their homes.

People in Felixstowe have complained they're being sent to Clacton - which the online system says is just 13 miles away rather than the actual 40.

It means people are driving past their closest centre in Ipswich to get a test.

One person from Felixstowe who tried to book a test online told the PA news agency: "If I was travelling by boat, then Clacton would be my nearest test centre.

"I tried to book online but was only given the option of going to Clacton so I called 119. The operator got the same results.

"They told me that it is not just my region - some people in Newcastle are being directed to test centres in Scotland instead of ones in the city.

"I have symptoms so am going to get them checked out. But I can imagine that others would be put off by the prospect of two hours in the car - while driving past their actual nearest centre."

Problems with the booking system have been highlighted from early on in the crisis but it appears that glitches in the system - which seem to disproportionately affect those on the coast - are yet to be rectified.

Labour said it was "hugely disappointing" that the issues were still occurring and called on the Government to address the issues as a "matter of urgency".

Shadow health minister Justin Madders said: "From the first days when testing centres were being rolled out, we have heard stories of people being sent unfeasibly long distances just to get a test, but for this to be still happening at this stage is hugely disappointing.

"Quick and easy access to testing are cornerstones of an effective test and trace system but once again the Tories seem unable to get the basics right.

"They must solve these problems as a matter of urgency."