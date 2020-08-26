39 more workers at Banham Poultry in Norfolk have tested positive for Covid-19 following news of an outbreak on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases at the Attleborough plant up to 46.

Widespread testing of workers at the factory took place earlier this week. On Tuesday, it was revealed seven workers tested positive.

More than 300 workers have now been tested and are awaiting further results.

Norfolk’s Public Health team is working with the management team at Banham Poultry and Breckland Council, Public Health England and the Department of Health to tackle the outbreak.

Watch Kate Prout's report on the initial seven positive cases

Norfolk’s Director of Public Health Dr Louise Smith said:

“We can confirm that we have now received a significant number of positive tests from workers at the Banham Poultry site and we are awaiting further test results, which may reveal more positive cases.

“This has significant implications for the health of the workforce and significant implications for Banham Poultry as a business.

Dr Smith said Banham Poultry has been "working hard" to ensure the health and safety of their staff.

She added: "At this stage in our investigation these cases of infection are in staff who work in Banham Poultry and their households.

"There is no evidence of increased risk to the general public. The risk of infection from food products is very low."

It comes as production at Northampton's Greencore factory gets back underway after almost 300 workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The M&S supplier closed on Friday, with workers told to self-isolate.

Now, a "small number" of staff members who have completed their self-isolation periods are beginning to return to the site.

Greencore has said: "This process is, of course, being carried out in close consultation with the Department of Health & Social Care, Public Health England and other government bodies."