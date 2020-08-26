Colchester Zoo has been named among the top attractions in the world by TripAdvisor.

The zoo has been given a '2020 Travellers' Choice award' by the travel site after earning consistently good reviews from visitors.

That puts the zoo in the top ten per cent of attractions worldwide, alongside the Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando and Hong Kong's Disneyland.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to all the dedicated and hardworking staff and our loyal visitors", the zoo said.

"We would not have won this award without your continued support, especially throughout our closure due to the pandemic and re-opening. Of course, we cannot forget our amazing animals who all this hard work is ultimately for."

Every year, Tripadvisor judges attractions based on reviews and ratings to decide which ones makes the list.

"Winners of the 2020 Travellers' Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

"Although it's been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again."

The zoo reopened in June after after being closed for months because of coronavirus.