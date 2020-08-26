Four new free schools will open in the Anglia region in September, creating around 3,000 new school places.

Among the new openers is Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich, a 60-place special school for pupils aged 8-16 who have Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

They will be opening at a difficult time for pupils and teachers as fears continue over the risk of coronavirus.

The Government says all pupils will be returning to the classroom with protective measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus. However there's confusion over whether secondary pupils should wear face masks.

New free schools in the Anglia region:

Lakelands Primary School in Essex

Watling Academy in Milton Keynes

Wymondham College Prep School in Norfolk

Sir Bobby Robson School in Suffolk

Tim Coulson, Chief Executive of Unity School Partnership, said: “We have been working on the opening of the Sir Bobby Robson School for over two years, and the trust is determined to live up to its ambition to be a trust for all children and young people.

"We welcome the school’s first ever pupils and look forward to seeing all that they achieve and do.

“The trust is due to open a further two special schools in September 2022, meaning there will be five special schools across the trust, as well as specialist provision at five of the mainstream schools.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “I am tremendously proud that that we continue to create new, high-quality school places, and that more students will now have access to a good education to help them reach their potential.

“The new schools opening their doors this term will contribute to raising standards across the country, with rigorous curriculums that offer students the world-class education they deserve as we build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know all schools and colleges are now making their final preparations to open in September, and we are continuing to do everything in our power to ensure all children can be back in their classrooms safely, as this is the best place for them to be for their education, development and wellbeing."