A non-league goalkeeper from Hitchin who works as a doctor in his day job helped to save the life of player from the opposition team during a match.

It happened on Sunday at Arlesey Town where David Jones plays in goal. A 49-year-old player from Shefford Veterans collapsed during the first half of their friendly clash.

Mr Jones performed CPR while colleagues rushed to fetch the club's defibrillator. The player was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance which landed on the pitch.

We are really pleased at the way our side handled this and of course Dave was brilliant. We understand that the chap had an operation and is recovering

Mr Jones tweeted commenting on the importance of defibrillators and knowing first aid.