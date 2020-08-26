Norwich City will be without a number of key players for next month's EFL Cup tie at Luton Town after four of their young stars were called up for England U21 duty.

Ben Godfrey, Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Oliver Skipp have all been named in Aidy Boothroyd's squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Kosovo and Austria in September.

It means they won't be able to feature in the Canaries' EFL Cup first round tie at Kenilworth Road on September 5.

Head coach Daniel Farke is likely to face a real selection headache for that clash with a large chunk of his squad away on international duty.

Michael McGovern and Jamal Lewis will be away with Northern Ireland, while number one Tim Krul was recently recalled to the Holland squad.

Striker Adam Idah will also miss out after receiving his first call-up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad, while a host of other first team regulars, including Przemysław Płacheta, Kenny McLean and Teemu Pukki, will also be playing for their respective countries that weekend.