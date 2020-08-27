A man who died in a three-car crash in Suffolk has been named by police as 21-year-old Thomas Pickering from Woolverstone.

The collision happened on the A137 between Brantham and Tattingston at around 10.45pm Wednesday night, 26th August. The road was closed for more than 12 hours.

Officer were called to reports of a collision involving three vehicles: a Kia Ceed, a Saab 9-3 and a Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Kia was Mr Pickering, he died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her twenties, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

Mr Pickering’s family have issued the following statement:

"Thomas Peter Pickering, Tom to his friends. Only 21 years of age, he was a hard worker and a talented artist and musician with a cheeky sense of humour. A very much-loved son, boyfriend and friend to those who were lucky enough to have known him."

A teenage woman was also taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serous head injury. She was the driver of the Saab.

The driver the Volkswagen, a woman in her thirties, suffered minor injuries.Any witnesses – including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 458 of 26 August.