Video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

For anyone who knows the story of 'The Children of Green Knowe', The Manor in Hemingford Grey near Huntingdon is the place to visit for a childhood nostalgia trip.

The novel is about the ghosts a boy called Tolly meets when he goes to stay with his great grandmother for Christmas.

Author Lucy M Boston was inspired to write the book while she was living in the 12th century house in the 1950s.

Fast forward more than half a century, and the house is owned by her daughter-in-law Diana who has opened it for visitors.

"The things that she describes in the house are all things of hers, and so it's magical showing people around who know the books - particularly children who have just read them. Suddenly, they know where they are," Diana told ITV News Anglia.

The handwritten manuscript for the book can still be found in the room in the house which overlooks the garden.

It was here that Lucy wrote the book, taking inspiration from the view outdoors.

The illustrations for the original book were created by Lucy Boston's son Peter - who was Diana's late husband.

In order to keep their legacy alive, Diana now gives tours of the house and gardens by appointment only.

"It's wonderful sharing it," Diana said.

"People have said to me: 'How can you bear people walking around your house?' But I love it. It's a real 'wow' place."