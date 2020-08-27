Surgeons at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge are highlighting the importance of organ donors as they celebrate a milestone in one of the most complex of transplant operations.

It's been a year since 64 year old Stephen Cooper became the 100th patient to have a multi-visceral transplant, giving him a new liver, small bowel, pancreas and kidney.

Addenbrooke's is the only hospital in the UK to perform the operation which Stephen, from Bishop's Stortford, says has changed his life.

There is not a day that goes by when I don't think about that individual and their family. I am so appreciative of their decision to donate because it changed everything for me. "My message is make your family aware of your wishes to be a donor otherwise it places them under increased pressure when they need it least, and threatens your last wish to help someone like me.

Stephen was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1977 which, over the years led to complications with his bowel, liver and kidney - and at his lowest point saw his weight drop to between seven and eight stones.

He had multiple operations, was on an intravenous liquid diet for 20 years, and was finally admitted to hospital with kidney failure in 2018, after which it was decided to prepare him for the transplant waiting list.

After two false alarms, Stephen and wife Andrea received a call at 2am on one August night, last year. By 9am the next day Stephen was in theatre.

The marathon 18 hour operation was undertaken in shifts by lead surgeon for Cambridge Intestinal and Multi-visceral Transplant Team, Mr Andrew Butler, and fellow world expert transplant surgeons, Mr Neil Russell, Mr Paul Gibbs, Mr Raaj Praseedom and Miss Irum Amin.

"I know it's a real cliché to say it is life-changing, but it is. I feel fit and well, can go for long walks and keep myself busy in the garden. I eat things that I have not eaten for years - tomatoes, onions, fruit and all kinds of other things I missed. I cannot believe the surgeons do what they do.

Although Stephen did not know it at the time, he was the 100 h patient to receive anintestine-containing transplant since the team was established in 2007. It was a proud moment for the team, which is trying hard to make other medical centres aware of their work, since the earlier a patient can be considered and assessed for a multi-visceral transplant, the more successful the outcome is.

We can only perform these transplants because of the generosity and courage of the donors and their families, and because we are in a hospital where everyone works together to support us in undertaking these complex procedures.

Stephen's story comes as NHS Blood and Transplant prepare to launch Organ Donation Week between 7 to 13 September.

The week focuses on raising awareness of organ donation, and this year, will be the first since Max and Keira's Law came into effect in England in May. The new law means that from now on people in England will be considered as wanting to donate, unless they opt out, are one of the excluded groups or tell their family that they don't want to donate.