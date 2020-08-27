A legal challenge has been launched against plans for G4S to run a new mega-prison in Northamptonshire.

G4S picked to run new mega-prison in Northamptonshire

The Ministry of Justice last month picked the security company as its preferred choice to be awarded the contract for the new category C HMP Wellingborough.

The jail cost £253 million to build and is set to hold 1,680 inmates. Other companies vying for the job could contest the decision before it was confirmed.

Now it's being reported that rival bidder MTC-Novo has launched a legal challenge against the Government over the commercial process for awarding the contract.

We have received a legal challenge relating to the operating contract for the new prison at Wellingborough.We continue to work closely with all parties and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

Building work began in September on the so-called mega-prison, which is due to open next year on the site of the former jail which closed in 2012.

The project is described as a flagship example of the Government's aim to create a "modern, efficient prison estate that is fit for the future".

Just days after it emerged that G4S had won the Wellingborough contract, the company agreed to pay more than £38 million in fines over an electronic tagging fraud following a probe into its financial reporting to the MoJ.