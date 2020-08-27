A man in his 20s has died following a serious three car crash in Suffolk.

It happened on the A137 between Brantham and Tattingstone, near Ipswich.

Police were called just after 10.45pm yesterday, Wednesday 26 August, to reports of a collision involving three vehicles; a Kia Ceed, a Saab 9-3 and a Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Kia, a man aged in his twenties, died at the scene while a passenger in the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Saab, a teenage woman, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury.

The driver the Volkswagen, a woman aged in her thirties, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed from the north of Brantham to Tattingstone for almost 12 hours while investigations took place and the vehicles were recovered. The road has now reopened.

Any witnesses – including anyone with dash cam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 458 of 26 August.