MK Dons have sold star striker Rhys Healey to French club Toulouse FC for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals for the Dons in League One last season.

Healey joined the Dons on a permanent deal from Cardiff City last summer and quickly established himself as a fans' favourite.

His sale comes on the heels of the departure of Player of the Year Alex Gilbey who recently left the club to join Charlton Athletic.

Toulouse will play in Ligue 2 next season after they were relegated from the French top flight.

He was obviously a huge player for us in the months leading up to the lockdown, so I understand the frustration this news will bring – we feel it too.

“We didn’t have to sell Rhys in this window and we certainly didn’t want to either, but the interest from Toulouse intensified over the last few weeks to the point where he expressed that he saw his future in the south of France," manager Russell Martin said.

"We then worked hard, as a club and with the player, to get a deal that was much improved on their initial offer.

“Rhys is an ambitious young man and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that this is a life-changing move for him."