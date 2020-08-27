Harry Dunn’s mother has marked the anniversary of her son’s death by saying his name is “forever written into history” – and vowed to carry on his family’s fight for justice.

Charlotte Charles said she pledged to do whatever it takes to get justice for her 19-year-old son just before he died on August 27 last year.

A year on from his death, Mrs Charles told the PA news agency the whole family was “very, very proud” of their efforts to ensure no family would “suffer like we had” after a loophole was closed which had allowed Mr Dunn’s alleged killer to claim diplomatic immunity.

The wife of a US intelligence official, Anne Sacoolas, claimed immunity following a road crash outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire which resulted in the teenage motorcyclist’s death.

One of the ambitions of the Dunn family’s campaign was to close the loophole that allowed Sacoolas to claim immunity, a matter that was resolved by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in July.

Mrs Charles said she “won’t stop” campaigning until Sacoolas has faced the UK justice system.

The 42-year-old US national was able to return to her home country but was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December.

The US State Department has since rejected an extradition request for Sacoolas, saying that the decision was “final”.

Reflecting on her campaign for justice, Mrs Charles said: “I’m feeling really positive in the sense of what the campaign has achieved and how much hard work we’ve put into it, it’s definitely paying off.

“On a personal level, realising that we’re a year on from when we lost Harry, it’s very difficult to come to terms with.

“When we think about different steps along the way, it feels like some of those steps were an awfully long time ago – almost in a different lifetime.

“Yet when I think about the last time I held Harry, it seems like yesterday.”

Asked what the most difficult obstacle to overcome had been, Mrs Charles said: “All the trips to the States I think.

“There’s no way we wouldn’t have done any of them, but emotionally that was extremely difficult.

“It didn’t get any easier.

Mrs Charles, alongside Mr Dunn’s father, Tim Dunn, have seen their fight for justice take them to the Foreign Office and the White House, where they met with President Donald Trump.

The family have brought legal claims against both the Foreign Secretary and the US Government for their handling of Mr Dunn’s death.

Commenting on what had kept her going throughout the campaign, Mrs Charles responded: “Harry.

“The love you have for your child.”

Referring to the pledge she made to her son on the night he died, Mrs Charles said: “That’s what keeps you going.

“The burning desire to want to complete that promise.

“It’s the first thing you think of whenever you get a moment, in between everything else we’re doing you just get that quiet moment when you just get that rage of desire all over again to think ‘come on, we’ve got to drive this forward’.

“I’ve got to complete that promise I made to him , it doesn’t matter what it takes, I need to do it, I have to do it.”