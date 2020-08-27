Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has been named the League One Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in all competitions before the League One campaign was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That form has seen him linked with a whole host of clubs in the Premier League and Championship this summer, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Peterborough also picked up the Family Club of the Year award in League One, while Luton Town won the Championship award.

Northampton Town youngster Scott Pollock was named the LFE League Two Apprentice of the Year following his impressive debut campaign for the Cobblers.