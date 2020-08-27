Peterborough United have signed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris from League One rivals Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Leicester-born Clarke-Harris previously had a spell at Posh as a youngster but never made a senior appearance.

In recent years he's established himself as one of the most feared strikers in League One and scored 16 goals last season before the campaign was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He becomes Peterborough's sixth new arrival of the summer.

Jonson was our number one target and I am delighted that the deal is done and am looking forward to working with him.

"His goal-scoring record in the last two seasons with Bristol Rovers has been very, very good," manager Darren Ferguson said.

"I managed him when he was a kid, he has developed and has done well at this level and he is ready for this step-up to a team that is trying to get into the Championship. I am absolutely delighted that the co-owners have allowed me to bring him, he is going to be a big signing for this football club."

Clarke-Harris added: "When I was here before I was so young, I didn’t really know who I was as a footballer, but I have worked hard and now know my game and I am really happy to be here."

The signing of Clarke-Harris will more than likely pave the way for Ivan Toney to leave the club, with several clubs interested in buying the prolific striker.

Toney was named the League One Player of the Season on Thursday.