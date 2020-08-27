Police in Suffolk are at the scene of a serious crash on the A137 between Tattingstone near Ipswich and Brantham.

The crash happened at around 10:45 last night and involved three vehicles. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The road is in both directions between the Brantham Bull Public House Junction and the Tattingstone crossroads.

Police say the road is likely to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses – including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 458 of 26 August.