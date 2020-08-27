Part of a chicken factory in the heart of Norfolk has been undergoing a deep clean after what has been described as as a "significant outbreak of coronavirus."

80 workers out of 376 have now tested positive at Banham Poultry in Attleborough - that's a rate of 21.2%. It means more than 370 staff are now isolating with their households.

The news which emerged late last night has prompted fears the town could face another lockdown

We've been assured, and I believe Public health England have given assurances thats not the case. The background number of cases in Norfolk and Attleborough remains low. We've been successful at isolating the area of the factory affected. I am assured we won't face another lockdown, that\s my hope at least.

Significant outbreak of coronavirus causes factory to close

All staff in the factory's cutting room will have to isolate at home. 10 days for those who tested positive, 14 for those whose result came back negative. Most of the workers appear to live in Yarmouth, Norwich or the Thetford area.

A significant number of staff share accommodation with each other and tend to work and live togther. We are anticipating that a large number of houses will have multiple occupants who will have to self isolate.

What we don't want is, for example in Attleborough, pubs and shops to have to be shut down the high street to have to be shutdown, there are numbers rising in Yarmouth and one or two other areas, we want to try and contain this, so if everybody in the affected area can be hyper vigilant wash hands more often..use gel, use masks and avoid getting within 2 metres, then hopefully we can contain this.

In a statement Banham Poultry said "At this stage in our investigation these cases of infection are in staff who work in Banham Poultry and their households. There is no evidence of increased risk to the general public. The risk of infection from food products is very low.

The advice to people concerned about contracting the virus is to remember the basics. Continuing to wash your hands regularly and practising social distancing is the best way to protect yourself. If you feel unwell, even if your symptoms are mild, you should isolate with your household and get a test.

Public Health England says it hasn't found the source of the infection and might need another round of testing to ensure the safety of all factory staff.