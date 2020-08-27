London Southend Airport has announced it is trialling a new security screening system which it hopes will reduce the need for contact arising from baggage searches.
Where the equipment is being trialled, passengers will find they can leave liquids and laptops within their bags as they travel through security.
The new computed tomography (CT) cabin baggage screening equipment is being trialled alongside an automated tray handling system to try and further reduce contact points.
This approved technology enhances our customer journey by providing confidence during this challenging time. Our priority is safety and the machines are another step to preparing for passenger operations to resume when the time is right.