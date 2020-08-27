The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across parts of

Essex

Hertfordshire

Southend-on-Sea

Thurrock

The warning is in force until 7pm tonight.

Heavy rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible disruption to transport.

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services may be affected, with journey times taking longer

Flooding of one or two homes and businesses is possible

On Friday there is a thunderstorm warning in force.

The warning covers the whole of the Anglia region. Heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring some disruption, especially to transport.

What to expect

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Some short term loss of power is possible

Stay up to date with the latest forecast for the Anglia region here https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/weather-forecast