The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across parts of

  • Essex

  • Hertfordshire

  • Southend-on-Sea

  • Thurrock

The warning is in force until 7pm tonight.

Heavy rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible disruption to transport.

  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

  • Bus and train services may be affected, with journey times taking longer

  • Flooding of one or two homes and businesses is possible

On Friday there is a thunderstorm warning in force.

Yellow warning for thunderstroms Credit: Met Office

The warning covers the whole of the Anglia region. Heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring some disruption, especially to transport.

What to expect

  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

  • Delays to train services are possible

  • Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

  • Some short term loss of power is possible

Stay up to date with the latest forecast for the Anglia region here https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/weather-forecast