The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across parts of
Essex
Hertfordshire
Southend-on-Sea
Thurrock
The warning is in force until 7pm tonight.
Heavy rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible disruption to transport.
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Bus and train services may be affected, with journey times taking longer
Flooding of one or two homes and businesses is possible
On Friday there is a thunderstorm warning in force.
The warning covers the whole of the Anglia region. Heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring some disruption, especially to transport.
What to expect
There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
Delays to train services are possible
Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
Some short term loss of power is possible
Stay up to date with the latest forecast for the Anglia region here https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/weather-forecast