Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a crash on the A14 at Rougham in Suffolk earlier this week.

Officers were called just before 9.45am on Tuesday, 25 August, to reports of a collision involving two lorries.

The driver of one of the lorries was 48-year-old Craig Keeble, who is a father-of-five from Colchester. He sadly died at the scene.

Mr Keeble’s family have made the following statement:

"Craig Keeble, aged 48 from Colchester, a much-loved son to Betty, brother to Tracy, Jason and Mervyn, partner of Paula, father to five children that he adored and were his world, as well as much-loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.

"He worked as a haulage driver out of Felixstowe Docks and was loved by all those who knew him, a gentle giant with a big heart and very family orientated. He was always full of life and would help anyone out with anything - he had a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.”

The other lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, he didn't sustain any serious injuries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash, especially anyone who many have travelled along the road in either direction just prior to the collision and has dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit either by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting reference CAD 71 of 25 August.