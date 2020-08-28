The father of Harry Dunn has posted an emotional thank you to bikers who helped mark the anniversary of his son's death yesterday.

The bikers took part in a ride past to pay tribute to Harry, who was knocked off his bike and killed a year ago outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Harry's dad Tim Dunn said the family couldn't believe the incredible turnout and outpouring of love for their son.

There was a ride out by bikers followed by a candlelit vigil in Harry's memory.

Harry's parents say they'll continue to fight for justice for their son

The wife of a US intelligence official, Anne Sacoolas, claimed diplomatic immunity following a road crash outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire which resulted in the teenage motorcyclist’s death.