A man has died after he was seriously hurt in an industrial accident in Peterborough.

Police were called at 1.56pm yesterday (27 August) after the incident Ivatt Way.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended. A man in his early 20s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he later died.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and inquiries into what happened are continuing.