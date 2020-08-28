An MP has called for a travellers' horse fair being held in Northamptonshire this weekend to be cancelled - saying it's "totally irresponsible".

Peter Bone, the MP for Wellingborough says the gathering near Wollaston should not go ahead at a time when the county has heightened Covid 19 restrictions in place.

More than a dozen caravans are already parked up today. On the privately owned site of a travellers' horse fair being held this weekend at the village of Wollaston near Wellingborough.

Local MP Peter Bone says he's been trying to stop the fair taking place.

"It seems to me that it is very irresponsible to hold this horse fair while we have additional Covid restrictions. "I would encourage people not to attend the event if it goes ahead. "For many weeks I have been working with the police, the Borough Council of Wellingborough and other agencies to try and stop the event from taking place.

No-one organising the horse fair was available to comment. It's the first time the event has been held here. It's understood to be an alternative to the Appleby Horse Fair held annually in Cumbria which was cancelled in June.

The police say they've been told there will be up to 200 people attending the event on the ten acre site.

It's affected Simon Hopkins' business. He was due to be running an outdoor cinema event here at Sywell Aerodrome near Wellingborough. But the aerodrome has closed - because Sywell says the horse fair presents a 'significant security risk'

With no sign of the fair being called off, the only positive for Simon is that he's had messages of support from his customers. And some have even waived their right to a refund.