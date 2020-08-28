Wildlife campaigners in Northampton say they're worried thousands of badgers could be killed next month after they say leaked government papers show plans for culls in several areas across the country.

Badgers can carry TB, and if cattle are infected, whole herds have to be destroyed. Programmes run by the Wildlife Trust are aiming to make sure as many badgers get vaccinated as possible.

Debbie Bailey is one of these vaccinators. She's a former nurse, but these days her patients are living in the wild.

Traps are laid out to catch the badgers, before they are vaccinated and set free.

The BCG vaccine is the same we give to humans only 10 times the dose - so it works exactly the same way, so it gives immunity towards the disease.

Government funding has previously been given to help people like Debbie keep the vaccinations going. However, leaked government reports suggest culling could begin across the UK as early as next month.

The trust say this would be a big contradiction.

They are completely undermining their own badger vaccination programme, we want to expand this programme and that will be difficult with a cull potentially coming in a few weeks time.

The department for rural affairs have said they do not comment on leaked reports, and that no cull licenses have been granted this year. The Trust, however, remains worried.

Farmers who are losing their cattle to TB say a solution needs to be found soon. The farming industry has been under increased pressure due to Covid-19 and loss of cattle could put the industry under further pressure.

The department for rural affairs says an update on the governments strategy will be published in the autumn.