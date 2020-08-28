Police are investigating after bags containing bones- thought to be human- have been discovered in a river in Sudbury in Suffolk.

Officers were called shortly after 4.35pm yesterday, Thursday 27 August, following the discovery in the river near Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge.

Police believe the bags contain human remains.

A cordon remains in place while the investigation continues.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity close to the river, where a submerged shopping trolley and the bags containing the remains were discovered nearby.

Alternatively, anyone who has seen the bags in the river or knows how they came to be in the water or who uses the route regularly is asked to come forward with any relevant information.

Anyone with any information or who has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 37/49998/20