The boss of Stansted Airport has described the Government's quarantine policy as “sluggish, illogical and chaotic”.

Charlie Cornish, the CEO of Manchester Airports Group, says passenger numbers this Bank Holiday will be less than a third what they were at the same time last year.

He's calling for regional differences in coronavirus cases to be recognised to allow travellers to visit places where the virus is low.

This time last year, airports across the UK were gearing up for what is usually one of their busiest days of the year.

At London Stansted, more than 280,000 passengers passed through its terminal in just one weekend. This year, the figure will be less than a third of that.

The impact of Covid-19 – and quarantine restrictions - on the travel industry is clear for all to see. It is evident in the tens of thousands of job losses that have already been announced and the millions of holidays already cancelled.

Mr Cornish says the Government needs to take a more realistic and passenger-friendly approach to quarantine decisions to protect the travel industry from the biggest crisis it has ever faced.

He says London Stansted alone makes an economic contribution of £1bn to the UK each year and accuses the Government of not trying hard enough to avoid further job losses in the sector.

Mr Cornish says other countries are taking a more nuanced approach while the UK Government's travel restrictions are 'sluggish, chaotic and illogical'.

The Department of Transport says the Government recognises the impact that coronavirus is having on the economy and workers, and has put together an extensive package of financial support to help the aviation sector.

“Public health remains the UK’s top priority and we are committed to tackling this virus while enabling a sustainable and responsible return to international travel.”

The Government makes to the Travel Corridor list as necessary, in the light of the developing health situation across the world.