Coronavirus testing at the Banham Poultry site hit by a coronavirus outbreak is being extended to all workers at the factory.

It's emerged that so far 376 tests have been carried out and 80 workers have tested positive for Covid-19, meaning a fifth of those tested so far have turned out to be infected.

Everyone who works in the cutting room at the Attleborough plant is being asked to isolate at home and precautionary testing is being extended to all 800 workers on the site.

This means we have addressed the highest risk area of the factory and we now need to move on to focus on the lower risk groups to ensure we don’t have any emerging issues with them.

The new round of testing began this morning and will continue into next week.

There's currently no evidence of a wider spread beyond the cutting room - the testing is a preventative measure.Norfolk County Council is urging people to participate in track and trace. The factory remains open and there is no outbreak at any other meat processing plants in the county.

Support is being stepped up to help workers and their households affected by the Banham Poultry outbreak to isolate safely in the community. The Norfolk Assistance Scheme has contacted all affected to ask what help they need.

The council is keen to make sure all workers isolating fully understand how to isolate and get help.

It's providing information in 8 different languages. Support available includes food and essential supplies, medications and emergency financial support and other support to those without family to help.

