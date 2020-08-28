Farmers are being urged to remove GPS devices overnight following recent thefts from tractors across Cambridgeshire.
The warning comes after five thefts over two nights on 19 and 20 August with thousands of pounds worth of equipment being taken.
GPS screens, domes and satellites were all taken during the night from tractors parked in barns, with a majority occurring in Fenland.
This trend is deeply worrying for farmers who are investing in high-tech equipment to make their farms more efficient and reduce pollution. In an attempt to stop thieves targeting GPS kit, some manufacturers now provide PIN numbers to prevent the equipment being used by others.
All thefts were in the early hours on the below dates and locations:
19/08 – Thorney Toll, Wisbech – GPS trackers, dome and damage to building
19/08 – Guyhirn, Wisbech – GPS dome and two GPS screens
20/08 - Benwick Road, Whittlesey - 3 GPS screens
20/08 – Guyhirn, Wisbech – GPS satellite and screen
20/08 – Beggars Bridge, Coates – Satelite equipment
Further advice from NFU Mutual is below:
Remove GPS guidance receivers, aerials and antenna globes from
tractors when not in use and keep them in a secure locked place whenever possible;
Consider fitting security tethers or brackets to stop units being removed
Mark your postcode on GPS units – either with a UV pen, engraving tool of forensic marking system such as Datatag;
Store machinery in locked buildings whenever possible;
Where locking machines away isn’t an option, consider fitting mains or battery-operated alarms to cover around the perimeter of areas where machines are stored;
CCTV and intruder alarms will deter most thieves, but make sure they are checked regularly to ensure they will work when you need them and they are placed where they won’t be triggered by animals or foliage moving in the wind;
Record machinery serial numbers and photograph kit to help police identify stolen items and increase the chances of them being recovered;
Let employees know the security arrangements that are expected of them while working on the farm;
Join local Farm Watch or social media security groups to keep in touch with rural crime trends in your area;
Encourage farm staff to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles to the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.