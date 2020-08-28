Farmers are being urged to remove GPS devices overnight following recent thefts from tractors across Cambridgeshire.

The warning comes after five thefts over two nights on 19 and 20 August with thousands of pounds worth of equipment being taken.

GPS screens, domes and satellites were all taken during the night from tractors parked in barns, with a majority occurring in Fenland.

This trend is deeply worrying for farmers who are investing in high-tech equipment to make their farms more efficient and reduce pollution. In an attempt to stop thieves targeting GPS kit, some manufacturers now provide PIN numbers to prevent the equipment being used by others.

All thefts were in the early hours on the below dates and locations:

19/08 – Thorney Toll, Wisbech – GPS trackers, dome and damage to building

19/08 – Guyhirn, Wisbech – GPS dome and two GPS screens

20/08 - Benwick Road, Whittlesey - 3 GPS screens

20/08 – Guyhirn, Wisbech – GPS satellite and screen

20/08 – Beggars Bridge, Coates – Satelite equipment

Further advice from NFU Mutual is below: