An impressive waterspout was spotted today off the Suffolk coast. A waterspout is a rotating column of water that connects the sea to the cloud above it.

Lisa Wroe who was in Southwold captured the swirling column of air.

Dean Buttery captured it as a funnel cloud but it eventually made contact with the surface of the water to make a Waterspout. If it was over the land it would be called a tornado.

Early in the week a silent thunderstorm gave an impressive lightning display off the East Coast.