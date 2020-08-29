Police are searching a river and its banks in Suffolk as they continue their murder investigation after human bones were found in two black bin bags dumped in the water.

The probe was launched following the discovery in the River Stour, between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge in Sudbury, on Thursday.

A member of the public spotted the bags and reported them to a ranger, who discovered the bones inside.

Suffolk Police, who earlier said they launched the murder investigation due to the "suspicious circumstances" in which the bones were found, said on Saturday that they had closed an area around the river to allow their search to continue.<

The force said they had shut the footpath between Meadow Gate and Croft Gate, including Croft Road footbridge, and that an emergency navigation closure for the River Stour at the Croft Road footbridge had also been put in place.

The river and its banks are being searched with the help of divers from the Metropolitan Police's marine policing unit.

The closures are likely to stay in place into early next week, the force said as they thanked local residents for their patience and understanding.

Police previously said a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Saturday.