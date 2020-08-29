Demonstrations by Extinction Rebellion have been taking pace across the region to highlight what the group describes as a 'climate and ecological emergency'.

Extinction Rebellion says the activities over the August bank holiday weekend are a precursor to larger protests taking place from Tuesday.

The group is targeting UK airports - including Luton and Stansted - in an attempt to avoid the aviation industry's return to "business as usual" which it says is one of the biggest contributors to the climate crisis.

A group gathered near Luton Airport to protest against planned expansions.

In Bishop's Stortford more than a hundred people took part in a march - with nearby Stansted airport the focus.

We do have some concerns that the climate and ecological emergency has been somewhat sidelined during this time because of the understandable massive focus on Covid-19. One of the reasons we have decided to take action is to just try and get the focus back.

The march even featured a samba band from Chelmsford.

Events took pace across the country. Activists in Brighton were planning an "epic voyage of rebellion" in which they will march from the seafront to London with a "Lightship" named after climate activist Greta Thunberg.

In London parents have been invited to take their children for a "Feed and Play-in" outside the Bank of England to protest against fossil fuel bailouts, and similar demonstrations are due to take place in Oxford, Cardiff, Leicester and York.

Extinction Rebellion was responsible for a week of action in Cambridge earlier this year.