Lewis Hamilton dedicated his latest pole position to Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman who died on Friday.

The defending world champion piloted his Brackley-built Mercedes to a fifth pole of the season at the Belgian Grand prix, saying "That one was for Chadwick"

Hamilton, who has spoken out this season on the need for Formula One to do more to encourage more diversity within the sport, spoke of the power of Boseman's legacy.

What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to.

"It is a really important pole because I woke up to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away," said Hamilton.

"It has been such a heavy year for all of us, and that news just broke me so it was not easy to get back into focus with that in my heart. But I wanted to drive to perfection for what he has done for our people."

British driver Hamilton, though, remains firmly on course to match Michael Schumacher's record seven championships.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas took second, with Max Verstappen in the Milton Keynes-built Red Bull in third.

Fenland's George Russell out-qualified his Williams team-mate Nicholas Latifi for a seventh time in as many rounds. The young Briton lines up in 15th.