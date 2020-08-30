Suffolk Police say more forensic tests need to be carried out on human bones discovered in Sudbury.

Officers were called just after 4.35pm on Thursday afternoon, (27 August), after bones were discovered inside two black bin bags in the River Stour near Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge.

Suffolk Police have said a Home Office post-mortem examination of the remains was completed this morning (Sunday 30 August) but couldn't identify the victim or establish cause of death so more tests are needed. Police warn it will be a lengthy process.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Mike Brown, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This initial examination has unfortunately not been able to move us any further forward at this stage. The remains will now be subject to further specialist forensic tests which we hope will provide us with more information.

"This process will take time, so it may be a little while until we are able to provide any further significant updates.

At the forefront of all of our minds is that this was a person – somebody’s child, parent, partner or sibling – and at all times the bones will be treated with the utmost respect and dignity as the tests are completed.

Det Supt Brown moved to reassure the public.

We understand this discovery will have shocked and alarmed many people, but as stated before this is an incredibly rare occurrence and we do not believe there is any wider threat to anyone or cause for concern. Officers will remain at the scene over the coming days and extra patrols are taking place to provide reassurance.

Specialist officers are continuing to search the area around the river and its banks, with the assistance of divers from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit.