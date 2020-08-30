Norfolk Police say they are dealing with an illegal rave in Thetford Forest close to an English Heritage site.

It comes as new lockdown rules came into force designed to tackle the mass gatherings. Under the new measures, which started on Friday ahead of the bank holiday weekend, organisers of illegal raves will be hit with £10,000 fines.

Police in Essex seized thousands of pounds of equipment yesterday when they shutdown an event in Harlow.

Forces have seen an increase in raves since the easing of lockdown.

Officers say the event in Thetford started late last night (Saturday 29 August 2020).

Officers were called at about 11.20pm after a member of the public reported seeing large numbers of cars queueing to access a fire route. The event was discovered close to the English Heritage site Grimes Graves.

More than 500 people were at the event with more than 100 vehicles on site.

Paramedics have also been called to the scene following reports a man had become unwell.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison, who is leading the operation, said the force was using drones and the police helicopter at the scene.

It’s clear this is a well-established and planned event which is due to go on until tomorrow. We are working to close the event down in a controlled manner... Coronavirus is still with us and continues to be a real threat so it’s extremely disappointing to see these types of events taking place when the rest of our communities are doing everything they can to help stop the spread.

He added that the event could take several hours to close down while extra resources were drfated in.

“We will work to identify organisers, seize equipment, deal with any criminal offences and impose penalties where evidence is available.”