Championship side Brentford have won the race to sign prolific Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney.

A number of clubs, including Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, had expressed an interest in the 24-year-old who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.

That form saw him land the League One Player of the Season award.

Brentford, who just missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, have paid an undisclosed fee for the former Northampton Town man who will officially be unveiled on Tuesday.

Toney has signed a five-year deal and will train with his new teammates for the first time on Monday.

Posh have already replaced Toney, with Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris completing his move to the Weston Homes Stadium last week.

Toney is the latest in a long line of strikers to be sold for a handsome profit by Peterborough, with Dwight Gayle, Craig Mackail-Smith and Britt Assombalonga having all left the club in multi-million pound deals.

He joined Posh from Newcastle United in 2018.

We are adding a hungry, ambitious, hard-working striker to the group here.

“He (Toney) fits what I want in a striker; he is a goalscorer, he gets into good positions in the box, he is good playing on the last line, and will contribute to our link-up play,” Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said.

“Our strikers are a big part of our pressing game, and Ivan, with his work ethic, will help us with that. I have been impressed with his mentality and attitude; he fits our brief of being confident but humble. He really wants to come to this club and help us achieve our aims going forward.”