Detectives leading a murder investigation after the discovery of bin bags containing human bones have appealed for more witnesses to come forward.

Officers from the Suffolk Police Major Investigation Team at Suffolk Police want two boys and a swimmer, to come forward to assist with the ongoing inquiry in Sudbury.

The bags containing human remains were found in the River Stour in Sudbury last Thursday (27 August.)

Temporary Detective Superintendent Mike Brown, the Senior Investigating Officer at Suffolk Police said:

"Today we are appealing for further witnesses to come forward, including three specific witnesses in particular, who may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation.

First, we would like to speak to two boys who assisted the witness who found the bags in the water on Thursday 27 August, and tried to help recover them. Secondly, we would like to speak to a man who was seen swimming in the area of the river known locally as the ‘Victorian bathing pool’ on Thursday 20 August.

He added that officers were still keen to speak to anyone who uses the route regularly or might have dash-cam footage of the area to get in touch.

Cordons are still in place at the scene, with search officers from Suffolk Police and police divers from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit remaining at the scene today and tomorrow.