Health chiefs in Norfolk have revealed more staff at Banham Poultry have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Coronavirus testing at the site in Attleborough was extended to all workers at the factory.

Everyone who works in the cutting room at the Attleborough plant is being asked to isolate at home and precautionary testing is being extended to all 800 workers on the site.

Norfolk County Council’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, has revealed that more have now tested positive for the virus. 96 staff have now tested positive.

She said:

Following the Covid 19 outbreak in the cutting room at Banham Poultry, we announced last Friday that we were expanding testing to staff working across the rest of the site. “Those tests have identified further positive cases. As a response, Banham Poultry will ask affected staff to self-isolate for 14 days.

Officials are urging anyone who has not been tested to apply for a test, and they say they will be bringing more mobile units to support the testing.

She continued: “As the relevant regulatory agencies have confirmed the building has been deep cleaned, the company is bringing in a new group of 45 people to continue to staff the slaughterhouse. This will ensure that the euthanasing of birds can continue, in accordance with the usual regulations.

“We appreciate this is a difficult situation for the company and its staff but we must take this action, to curb the spread of Covid 19 across the county.”

County council leader, Councillor Andrew Proctor, said: “We are working with Banham Poultry, George Freeman MP and the Local Enterprise Partnership, to urge the Government to support the company at this difficult time.

“We’re also working with district councils and voluntary groups to support the staff who are isolating.”

Local MP George Freeman has called for firms forced to close due to Covid-19 outbreaks to receive compensation.