Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses, after a man was stabbed in Bedford in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday 31st August).

The attack happened at around 3.20am. Police were called after a man in his 20s had been stabbed following fight with three other men at the rear of Foster Street.

The victim suffered two stab wounds to his leg. His injuries are not life threatening.

Detective Constable Luke Williams, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team, said: