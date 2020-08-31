Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses, after a man was stabbed in Bedford in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday 31st August).
The attack happened at around 3.20am. Police were called after a man in his 20s had been stabbed following fight with three other men at the rear of Foster Street.
The victim suffered two stab wounds to his leg. His injuries are not life threatening.
Detective Constable Luke Williams, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team, said:
This incident left the victim shaken and unable to give us details of his attackers. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time, and who may have information to help us establish who the offenders are. We are determined to find those responsible and will never tolerate such behaviour on our streets.